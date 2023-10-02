Send cards to this preschool class! They're hoping to get cards from all 50 states.

The project goes through the end of February.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Candy, flowers, and jewelry. Out of these three, what do you think is the most popular? High Point University did a poll on all things Valentine’s Day.



44% Candy

32% Flowers

18% Jewelry

What was the most popular gift overall on this poll? Valentine’s Day cards edged out candy with 46%. The High Point University website says this:

Almost half (48%) of participants said they plan to spend about the same as last year on gifts. About one-quarter (26%) of North Carolina residents plan to spend less and only 17% said they plan to spend more this Valentine’s Day. On average, poll respondents told us they plan to spend $105 this year to celebrate Valentine’s Day.



A preschool in Grovetown, GA is hoping to collect Valentine’s Day cards from all 50 states. The teacher found the idea online and thought it would be a great way to help her students learn.

The goal is to teach students about the different states, what a letter is, and how it works. So far the class has received cards from states like Missouri, New York, Ohio, Florida, Texas, and several others.

The teacher says she thinks being in a military community has helped them collect so many. And they're thankful for how it's caught on because it has been fun for everyone.

"It's spread really fast, and I think it has to do with families and coworkers being military because they have family all over the place. I would just like to say thank you to everyone who has sent a card or planning on sending a card. It has been appreciated, and the kids are really enjoying this project,” said Melissa Miller, a teacher at Big Blue Marble Academy.