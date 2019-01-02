It's a Friday and the first of the month. That's PAYDAY! But as soon as you get the check in your account, you're paying the bills: rent, power, car payment, etc.

Most of it is already gone, and there's still more to pay for, so it's really hard to save money and build an emergency savings fund. Consumer Reports has a few ways to help you make that happen.

Set a time table. Know that its going to take at least a year or two to build up a considerable rainy day fund. Use a calculator to see how much you'll need to set aside regularly to reach your goal.

Know what's a priority. Yes, saving money is important, but if you have a lot of credit card debt, it defeats the purpose of having a savings. Keep saving, even if it's just a little, but keep paying off your debt.

Automate your savings. You can set up automatic deposits to come out of your account. This can help reduce temptation -- because you wont even see that money in your checking account.