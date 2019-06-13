GREENSBORO, N.C. — You graduate from high school and think, “College is going to teach me everything.” Except most of us never took a course in building credit, or the pros and cons of overdraft fees. Those kinds of money lessons are usually learned the hard way.

So here are a few ways you can help a financial newbie and maybe yourself too. Make sure they establish an account with a bank or credit union.

Explain compound interest and warn them about things like overdraft fees. Also, consider a linked account so you can keep your eye on their spending and transfer money seamlessly.

Finally, start their credit history. You can add them as an authorized user on your account. But keep in mind, if your child goes on a spending spree, you'll be responsible.

So if that won't work, try a secured credit card for them. It requires a payment equal or less than the card's credit limit, so there's less risk for the creditor.



