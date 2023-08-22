Facebook post: Shade over A/C unit to save energy. Does it work?

You're cooler in the shade, so it makes sense to think your A/C unit would be too. But...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you seen this? It's a Facebook post that claims to shade your air conditioning unit like this will help conserve energy, make your bills lower, and keep your home cooler. So, is this a good idea?

"What great intent, but in actuality, it's a bad idea. Putting a tent over the air conditioning unit is going to in some ways restrict airflow as the fan needs to exhaust the air out of the top,” said Pete Georges, AdvantaClean.

Let's explain why. The air conditioning unit in a central air system works by first pulling the air inside your house and separating it. Then it sends the heat out to the condenser, which is the box with a fan that sits outside of your house.

The condenser fan then pulls the outside air into the unit. That air absorbs the heat before it is dumped back outside of the unit. In order for it to work properly, the outdoor portion of the A/C unit requires air to flow over the coil and fan.

To exhaust properly, your air conditioning unit's condenser needs at least a 5’ to 6’ clearance.

"If a whiff of wind came thru and blew your tent sideways and choked your ac unit, that could be a very expensive mistake,” said Georges.

We do not want any expensive mistakes! Here's a cheap way to help your air conditioning unit, clean and replace your air filters. The dirtier they are, the harder your unit is working.

HOW HEAT CAN IMPACT YOUR HOME

Metal pipes can expand and contract, and, over time, leak. You should inspect your plumbing routinely or have a plumber do it on a regular basis. You should also consider installing a leak detector.

"They’re a little bit expensive upfront but they can save you tons of money in the long run," said Hope.

Consumer Reports recommends the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff System 900-001 for $500. 2WTK looked at CR's list of leak detectors. Getting four out of five stars was a much more affordable item, the Guardian by Elexa Leak Prevention System GVD3 is $75.