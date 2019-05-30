GREENSBORO, N.C. — I went to the DMV to renew my license and get my REAL ID. There were about 30 people in line, but I got in and out in less than 30 minutes.

How did I do that? (The peanut gallery says: they know who you are, you got preferential treatment!) Nope. That's not it. Are you ready for my time saving secret?

I made an appointment. (gasp) Really. It's that simple. Here's what you need to know about this:

You need to call the main DMV number in Raleigh 919-715-7000. Your local DMV doesn't have time to pick up the phone, so don't try to schedule an appointment there.

A few key points to think about:

You don't have to go to a location in your city or county. You can ask for the first available appointment at whatever location you want.

You can renew your license 6 months from the time it expires. This gives you a longer window.

