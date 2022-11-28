Shopping online at work can make you more productive!

Researchers say they've found the right balance between focusing at work and taking breaks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s something most of us want to keep a secret but almost everyone does at some point in their life: shopping online while we're at work.

Seriously, so many people do it, that's how Cyber Monday started. People were shopping online instead of working after the holiday. It’s not just Cyber Monday. According to a new survey by finder.com during the holiday season the average worker will spend 102 minutes a day online shopping while on the clock. That's almost two hours.

Before all the managers out there get angry about this, listen up: researchers at Michigan State found workers taking breaks improves productivity, improves job satisfaction, increases creativity, and restores their focus on long-term goals.

One more thing, if you're going to dabble with some online shopping here and there, other researchers found it's best to set an alarm on your phone for 52 minutes. Focus real hard at work. Then take a 17 minute break. They found that is the optimum balance. In their study people who did this actually increased their productivity at work over people who took no breaks at all.

Just remember your bosses might not see it that way. In 2007 a survey found one million secret shoppers got caught. Some were embarrassed. But others said they sought out second opinions from co-workers on the items they bought.

The net is filled with tales of job loss stemming from online activities. One helpful blogger has compiled some of the more well known into a detailed list. Many of these folks actually lost their jobs because of what they wrote after work; postings in personal blogs their employers didn't appreciate. Others are jobless because they blogged on company time.

Even something as simple as a shopping trip could get you in trouble and your surfing habits don't have to be broadcast over the airways for the boss to know what you're up to.

Any company with an IT department can, and probably is, keeping tabs on what workers are doing. Software tracks websites visited and how much time you spend online and some programs even keep track of keystrokes meaning the boss can read every word you type.

So a few things to remember if you want to keep your job:

The first amendment probably doesn't apply. You can say whatever you want, but your company doesn't have to pay you to do it. Even if you're talking on your own time, employers can let you go if what you're saying could be seen as impacting the company.

Know your company's internet use policy. Some places don't mind if you shop and surf during a lunch break, others don't want computers used for any non-work-related purpose.