HIGH POINT, N.C. — This post on the Next Door app clearly shows a tree on a fence. These kinds of situations have happened a lot recently with our storms.

But it goes beyond the damage. It reads:

Several trees fell down smashing my fence.The trees weren't on my property, they were on city property. A tree guy came out and told me the trees are dead and should have been taken down. Do i have any recourse with the city?

The short answer is...No (but with an asterisks) Let me explain, if a tree falls on your property-- whether it's your tree, your neighbor's tree or the city's tree---it's on your insurance and you to deal with.

Now, here's where the asterisks comes in. Christopher Cook with Alliance Insurance Services says the only time another insurance will or could pay is if the tree danger was known to you, your insurance and the other party.

And this is key, by known, it has to be documented in writing before any damage occurs.