GREENSBORO, NC -- Check out the USA TODAY Snapshot: 1 in 3 say they are likely to look for a new job in the next 12 months.

Should you quit your job or stick it out? Certified Financial Planner Matt Logan says you need to look at 7 indicators before you quit your job. If you answer YES to these:

#1- Is there a better opportunity? And that could be a new job or it could be going back to school for more training to get a better job, or starting your own company.

#2- Are you unable to effectively job search in your current position? There are some jobs where the hours are such that it makes searching for another job near impossible.

#3- Does your job negatively affect your health?

#4- Have you exhausted all opportunities to learn and grow?

#5- Are you and your company's values incompatible?

#6- Are you being underpaid?

“If you're being paid below industry standards, that would be a way out. There are resources to check that including Glass Door and Indeed, so you can find out what the industry is paying.”

#7- Do you have enough savings to quit your job? That's a toughie. It might be tigh, but could you make it 3 months?

© 2018 WFMY