Whether it's allergies, the latest sickness going around or just plain getting older-- it seems medicine is involved. Consumer Reports estimates one third of Americans 55 or older regularly take 5 or more prescription medications.

But taking certain OTC medications for too long can put your health in some serious jeopardy.

Nasal sprays are on the list. Overuse can make your nose accustomed to it and your nasal passages can swell when the medication isn't there. Instead, try a saline and water nasal rinse. If you've been using a spray for more than 7 days talk to your doctor.