You know what the speed limit sign says, and yet you might inch over the limit here and there. It's doubtful a cop will pull you over for a few miles over the limit. But in the future, your car could keep you from those few extra miles per hour.

Europe has passed a law requiring all new cars by 2022 to restrict a vehicles speed to the posted speed limit. European officials estimate it will save 15,000 lives over the next 15 years.

The technology is not that new and relies on driver assistance tech that is already in a lot of new cars.Here's how it works:

*The vehicle knows the posted speed thanks to a combination of cameras and GPS.

*If you try to go over the posted limit the car will restrict the flow of fuel forcing you to slow down. Here in the US there have already been calls for this to be done on commercial vehicles-- like 18-Wheelers and long haul semis.

And Volvo has announced it will electronically limit the top speed on all it's new cars to 112 miles per hour -- way above speed limits in the US but far below what most cars are capable of.

So in the future if you have a need for speed you might have to stick to a classic car.