Shred your documents to keep your identity secured

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shredding your documents is not just a way to clean out unwanted paperwork.

Shredding is a vital security strategy, according to Consumer Reports.

Some things can be shredded right away, others you'll want to hang on to.

Some of your information is already out there and that's why it is so important to shred what you can.

SHRED IMMEDIATELY

Sales receipts

ATM receipts

Paid credit card statements

Paid utility bills

Credit offers

Cancelled checks

Expired warranties

SHRED AFTER ONE YEAR

Pay stubs

Bank statement

Paid undisputed medical bills

SHRED AFTER SEVEN YEARS

Tax receipts

Tax cancelled checks

W-2's

Records for tax deductions

NEVER SHRED

Birth certificates

Social security cards

Marriage or divorce decrees

Citizenship papers

Adoption papers

Death certificates

Tax returns

Much personal financial information has unfortunately already been disclosed through corporate data breaches, and is now available to criminals through the “dark web.”