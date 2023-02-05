Shred your documents to keep your identity secured

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shredding your documents is not just a way to clean out unwanted paperwork.
Shredding is a vital security strategy, according to Consumer Reports.
Some things can be shredded right away, others you'll want to hang on to.
Some of your information is already out there and that's why it is so important to shred what you can.
SHRED IMMEDIATELY
- Sales receipts
- ATM receipts
- Paid credit card statements
- Paid utility bills
- Credit offers
- Cancelled checks
- Expired warranties
SHRED AFTER ONE YEAR
- Pay stubs
- Bank statement
- Paid undisputed medical bills
SHRED AFTER SEVEN YEARS
- Tax receipts
- Tax cancelled checks
- W-2's
- Records for tax deductions
NEVER SHRED
- Birth certificates
- Social security cards
- Marriage or divorce decrees
- Citizenship papers
- Adoption papers
- Death certificates
- Tax returns
Much personal financial information has unfortunately already been disclosed through corporate data breaches, and is now available to criminals through the “dark web.”
Scammers will try to get the missing details through robocalls or other scams to get you to hand over your password, PIN or account number.