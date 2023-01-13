Skimmers: As long as you swipe a card, there will be skimmers

When you tap or insert a chip card, the skimmer doesn't have a magnetic strip to read.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This issue with skimmers isn't new and it isn't going away. As long as there are card swipes of any kind, there will be skimmers.

Here's why, skimmers read a card's magnetic strip, this is what happens when you swipe a card. When you tap a card with a chip or insert just the chip part of the card, the skimmer doesn't work because there's no magnetic strip to read and record.



With the recent EBT cards being skimmed at Triad area Walmart stores, a lot of folks have asked WFMY how these skimmers get on and why didn't anyone notice.



While we work to get surveillance video from police departments or stores, you should watch the videos we have from stores around the nation.

There’s an instance at a self check-out, the scammer checks himself out with a few items and then pulls out the skimmer while he’s doing that and puts it on the machine.

Another video shows two men at a convenience store. The skimmer is placed on the machine within seconds.

Aside from the chip or swipe, how can you protect your card?

When it comes to a debit card, you need to be checking your account pretty consistently. Also, put text or email alerts so you know when debits are coming out.



On your credit card, you can also use alerts, but the best thing is to freeze your credit.

A credit freeze is free.

It keeps the people who aren't you from opening up new credit cards or loans in your name. You can still use all your credit cards when you do this.



You freeze your credit with all three credit bureaus... Equifax, Experian, and Trans-Union.

Equifax Security Freeze

P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348//1-800-685-1111

Experian Security Freeze

P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013//1-888-397-3742

TU Protected Consumer Freeze

P.O. Box 380 Woodlyn, PA 19094//1-800-916-8800