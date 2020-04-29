GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the major industries impacted by the coronavirus.. is small business. There is a lot still up in the air; when will you get aid? when will you be able to reopen? how can you protect your employees?

To answer those questions, Maria Hicks-Few, Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer for the City of Greensboro and Thomas Stith, Small Business Administration district director join us on 2WTK.

Below you will find the resources both will talk about in the half-hour Q&A.

Check out the SBA site.

Here are two other local resources for small businesses

GREENSBORO VIRTUAL WORKSHOP

Maria Hicks-Few with the city's equity and inclusion office said they're offering a virtual workshop Thursday to connect small businesses with resources.

“As a part of this workshop SCORES will talk about how to do a true business assessment to see where they are now, pre-COVID, during COVID, and looking to see what you can do post-COVID,” Hicks-Few said. “ And also talk about some of the funding that’s out there.”

They'll also give guidance on how to spend the money they get from the Paycheck Protection Program.

“Now that this next pile of money has come, we’ll show them how to go about applying and using that money to the best of their ability,” Hicks-Few said.

“We are so connected with each other -- this will greatly help all of us,” Friel said. “It’s not just the businesses -- it’s the community. It’ll help us get back to our normal stance."

Online registration will open Wednesday, April 29 for a second seminar on Friday.

Next week, the city will host a seminar specifically for businesses owned by women and minorities.