Mom and pop shops need your support this Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is Saturday, November 28. Last year the day brought $19.6 Billion to U.S. small businesses.

We all know about the long lines on Black Friday. But, small businesses are hoping to see you in line this Saturday.

Small Business Saturday was started by American Express in 2009. In, 2011 the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution supporting the day. Now, all 50 states participate in it.

Downtown Greensboro, Inc. has been supporting businesses, especially during the pandemic. Now, the organization is encouraging you to support small local businesses, safely.

"DGI has given all businesses masks to hand out, hand sanitizer, and social distancing decals," said DGI director of operations, Sarah Healy.

Last year small businesses across the U.S. brought in $19.6 billion on Small Business Saturday. That's according to Small Business Administration. Every $100 you spend, $68 of it stays in the local economy.

Tomorrow many small businesses downtown will stay open until 9:30pm to allow all customers to eat, drink, and shop.

