GREENSBORO, N.C. — It seems like you can make anything "smart" these days.

Smart cars, smart speakers, and smart homes that often include smart light bulbs.

Modifying the lights in your home without heading to the switch is cool. But it might be leaving you vulnerable to hackers.

A new study shows that cybercriminals can use those smart bulbs to gain access to the rest of your information.

The infrared-enabled bulbs can be controlled by hackers using infrared technology. From there they can access a person's home digital network which could include their texts, photos, videos and more.

According to the report, the vulnerability could be exploited from up to 54 yards but the authors wouldn't rule out even longer distances.



The ultimate solution is better protection from manufacturers. But in the meantime, researchers advise consumers to look for smart bulbs that require a smart home hub. That's a centralized software device where internet-connected devices can communicate directly.

