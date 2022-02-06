Check your smoke alarm, stay safe this summer | 2 Wants to Know

Greensboro residents can get assistance from the fire department to replace their smoke alarms.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer is weeks away. The warmer weather has already arrived.

Many of us like to grill and host cookouts with friends and family during the warmer months. While fun, those gatherings can get dangerous if you don't know your fire safety. Dee Shelton, a Life and Safety Education with the Greensboro Fire Department, said there are rules to follow for different scenarios.

Shelton said you should only use grills with flames outside. Only electric grills are rated for indoor use.

Using a grill on your apartment or townhouse's balcony violates the fire code, according to Shelton.

Shelton warned against placing grills near any sort of structure. She said the best practice is to move it far away from any building and make sure it isn't sitting under any eaves, overhands, or deck railings.

Some people opt to use gas grills. Shelton said you should make sure the lid is open before lighting it. Other safety guidelines include checking your fittings, hoses, and tank before using it.

Shelton said the flame can go out on the gas grill unexpectedly sometimes. She said if this happens, you should turn off the gas at the burner and tank. Wait five minutes before relighting to let built-up gas dissipate.

You also always need a functioning smoke detector. Fires can spread quickly, so you want to be alerted as soon as possible.

GFD can help you keep your smoke alarm updated. Shelton said the fire department is one of many participating in Smoke Alarm Saturday. Each station will pick a neighborhood they think needs the most help. If they don't get to you, that's okay. You can call GFD at 336-373-2576 to get assistance.