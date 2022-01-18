Greensboro has 700 miles to plow. That's like driving from Greensboro to Memphis.

Here's how long it will take before snow is cleared on your neighborhood street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Looking at the progress map from the City of Greensboro Tuesday afternoon, they've already plowed a huge chunk of the city's main and secondary roads. But neighborhood roads are still in progress.

It's a big job. More than 700 miles of roads have to be plowed. That's like driving from Greensboro to Memphis. And to really get roads clear, they have to make at least a couple of passes. And they've only got 45 trucks to do all this.

According to the city web site their goal is to have 90 percent of priority 1 roads to bare pavement within 36 hours. That's like Wendover, Battleground, Gate City.

Then they want 75 percent of Priority 2 roads to be bare pavement within 48 hours. There are the cut thoughts between the main roads like the part of New Garden between Lake Jeanette Road and Lawndale.

Then they want 75 percent of residential streets drivable within 72 hours.

Notice it's not bare pavement but drivable. That's because with cars parked on the side they are the hardest too plow.

Adding to the challenge, listen to this update today from the City of Winston-Salem in a Facebook video:

"With temperatures falling and along with the way this event unfolded, we found that plowing streets actually exposed more icy areas and just really uncovered the snow and left streets in a poor condition of travel. So we're dealing with that issue right now. Dealing with that issue means we're treating all of the connector streets with salt."

We’re treating the collector streets by spreading salt. Posted by City of Winston-Salem, NC - Government on Tuesday, January 18, 2022