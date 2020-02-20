GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today's snow is supposed to turn into icy issues Friday. Front door steps, sidewalks, and driveways could be slick and dangerous. Besides staying inside until it all melts (sigh) there are tricks for walking on ice, and it all comes down to waddling like a Penguin.

Take a look at this graphic from Tablet Infographics.

On the left, it shows normal walking -- which splits your center-of-gravity over your front-facing foot.

When you walk like a penguin you split your weight evenly, you're waddling or rocking.

That makes it easier to walk across icy surfaces without falling so much.