GREENSBORO, N.C. — Researchers in Finland just released a video of someone coughing. It shows how far the conronavirus carrying particles can fly in a grocery store.

Within just seconds, the cough can easily reach two aisles over to where you might be standing. And the video shows the particles hanging around in the area for six minutes after that.

A neighbor on the Nextdoor app asked me to verify if the video was accurate. Other reserach shows it's true that a cough can spread that far.

US researchers have similar findings. Scientists at MIT discovered that someone's cough could travel 27 feet. Meaning out in public, you should really stay 10 yards away from everyone. That's tough to do, so Doctor James Minor had some simpler advice:

"If you can avoid places with a lot of traffic from a lot of other people, you're probably better off," he said.

This is also why the CDC says it's so important that everyone wear a face covering in public. If you don't have one, I put an easy step-by-step video tutorial on how to create one on my Facebook page.

