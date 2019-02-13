GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a new way to improve your credit score. Instead of focusing on your payments this one focuses on your bank account.

Experian Boost gives Experian read-only permission to see your bank account's data. They'll focus on your utility, internet, cable, and telecom payments. You can also determine how many of those payments you want to add to your Experian credit file.



UltraFico also monitors your banking, but they focus on your savings and how well you avoid bouncing checks.

Both companies claim that 70% of consumers who follow the services' guidelines will get higher credit scores. But consumer advocates say you should consider all your options.

Secured Credit cards require a deposit that's usually equal to the card's credit limit. This allows lenders to know they'll recoup the funds if you stop paying. You can check with your bank to see if you can get one.

And credit unions sometimes offer credit-builder loans. They usually report your on-time payments to credit bureaus. And at the end, you get the loan proceeds.