Current predictions show that North Carolina will most likely not see the same kind of damage it saw from hurricane Florence during hurricane Michael. But that doesn't mean we won't see any effects.

Some people in our area will see power outages and that means you need to be careful about your fridge and freezer. Almost 900-thousand people across the Carolinas lost power during Florence. If the power goes out, frozen food can last 24 hours in a half-full freezer. They can last 48 hours in a full freezer. And fridge food is good for four hours, only if the door remains closed.

The other thing you need to think about during a major storm is water. You may ask whether you actually need to stock up on water before a storm. The answer is a resounding "yes." You need water for everything, from bathing to drinking. The red cross says you need at least a gallon a day per person. You can dehydrate very quickly without it. According to Scientific American, an adult can only survive about a week with very little to no water. That time frame is even shorter for kids.

