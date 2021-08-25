Some parents & staff concerned about social distancing in Guilford County Schools

Kids are supposed to be at least 3 feet away from each other. The District says that's not always possible.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since the start of the new school year, we've heard from several concerned parents and staff members in Guilford County Schools. They're worried that kids aren't able to social distance enough to stay safe.

Take a look at this picture, it was sent to us from someone who says this is inside Grimsley High School. The person who took it says during class every single one of those desks are full of students packed right up against each other. In fact they argued the only way you would know the pandemic was still happening is because the students are wearing masks. Otherwise, they said it seemed totally business as usual to them.

According to the state's safer schools guidelines kids are supposed to be three feet from each other whenever possible. That's because the CDC has determined three feet is a safe distance when students are seated facing the same direction and masked.

We sent that viewer's picture over Tuesday to Guilford County Schools. Wednesday a spokesperson said no one could do an on-camera interview until Thursday, but because several of you have expressed concerns here's a little of what the district told us over the phone:

The spokesperson said the district tries its best to space out students; however, it's not always possible in every classroom. And that's why it's so important for kids to wear their masks in school. The spokesperson stressed masking was the most important recommendation from the CDC and the state.