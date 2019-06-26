GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you could go into outer space, what's one thing you would bring? If your answer was "a stuffed doll of Earth" you have very similar taste to actual astronauts. The doll actually went viral.

It's not the only toy to make it to outer space. Back in 2008, NASA astronauts brought a Buzz Lightyear action figure to learn about how antigravity affects objects in space.



Cravings in space are no joke and astronauts have gotten some great food in space. Pizza hut spent a million dollars to become the first pizza in space. The team was having cravings and they actually delivered pies to space.

And how would you like to be buried in space? Several notable people have had their remains sent to space. Astronauts, rocket scientists, and engineers are all resting in space. Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry is also buried there. And maybe "Scotty" can beam him up. Actor James Doohan's remains are also in space.

