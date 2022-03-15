Something is wrong with your paycheck? Your debit card is blocked? Both are scams.

These two scams just recently started popping up here again. One is an email scam the other is over the phone.

PAYROLL EMAIL

This morning, I got an email that was titled ‘Payroll Review’. Anytime you think your paycheck may be changing, you're interested, right?

The email asks me to simply review something and it says WFMY NEWS 2. (Insert your company’s name in that line, because you too could be getting this email)



At a glance, it looks like it could have come from our company.



Warning Sign #1 for me, was how they addressed me in the email: Hello Rivera. That's not my log-in, that's not how any other correspondence is done, it's a tip-off.



Warning Sign #2 is at the address line. It says payroll at the beginning, but the rest of the address is not within my company. It's some random .com address. Always look at who is sending you something.



Before you click anything, contact a manager in person to verify. Call them, text them, but don't reply to the sender.

YOUR DEBIT/CREDIT CARD IS BLOCKED

Recently a viewer said she got a call telling her that her debit card had been blocked. To get back the use of it, she needed to press one.