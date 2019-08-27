GREENSBORO, N.C. — You probably rarely go in your spam folder. Why would you? The stuff that's in there is probably in there for a reason. But now spammers have a found a way to hop out of that inbox and onto your smartphone notifications.

I got a notification right before our newscast. It was an event reminder to pick up my iPhone X. The only problem? I hadn't bought an iPhone X. I wasn't getting an iPhone X. This was a spam email that was formatted to trigger Google calendar.

Normally if you get an email or click that you're attending an appointment or event some phones will take the date and create an appointment on your calendar. It's great when you have a doctor's appointment. But now spammers are crafting their emails to expose you to fishy/phishy links.

he spammers hope you click through them to confirm your account is active and then they send you a whole lot more of those emails. Or that website may just steal your private information. Or something else you don't want to happen. In a word, nothing good can come from clicking it. So don't.

Here's how to get rid of these., Click the gear at the top of the Google calendar page and hit settings. Then event settings from the list on the left. And change "automatically add invitations" to "No, only show invitations to which I have responded." This will keep the notifications from popping up unless you actually have agreed to attend an event.



Iphone users may see something similar. Check your iCloud settings to fix it.

