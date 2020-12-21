Special needs worker learns about car insurance coverage the hard way

Sharen Green Monge takes care of special needs kids. The job is great but getting to it has become a problem. Earlier this year a crash eft her without a car.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How many times have we done something nice for someone else? Opened a door, let them go first in a line, or maybe help move some furniture. Being nice is never a bad thing although sometimes bad things happen when you are just trying to be kind.

Sharen Green Monge was picking up some dinner for her boyfriend and his boss when on the way home after dropping off the food she was involved in a car crash. No one was seriously injured but both cars were badly damaged.

“Like my friend would say, it is just a silly mistake, a horrible mistake but things happen, you can do nothing wrong and still have an accident,” Green Monge said.

Green Monge was making a left-hand turn and thought the other driver was also in the left-hand turn lane coming from the opposite direction. As it turns out the other driver went straight and Green Monge slammed into her.

“I really thought she was in the left turn lane,” Green Monge said.

After the accident, Green Monge contacted her insurance company which covered the damage of the other car and Green Monge’s medical bills, but it didn’t cover the cost of repairing her car.

“I was actually asking my dad why it covers her car and my medical bills but not my car,” Green Monge said.

The reason is simple and yet frustrating. Green Monge does not have collision or comprehensive insurance. When Green Monge purchased her policy, it was not an option. The reason, her car has a salvage title.

“I don’t really understand all of that stuff,” Green Monge said.

Many insurance agents won’t insure a car with a salvage title. So the driver assumes a great risk if the car is involved in an accident and they are determined to be even partially at fault.

In North Carolina, if you are even 1% at fault you must rely on your insurance coverage to cover any cost of repairs associated with the accident. In this case, Green Monge did not have any collision coverage so all repairs are considered out of pocket.

“I’ve actually been really stressed out, I’m not sure how I’m going to get to work,” Green Monge said.

She has been able to get rides from family and friends, but her Volkswagen Jetta has not moved since the day of the crash and Green Monge doesn’t have the money to fix it.

A pediatric home care specialist she works with special needs kids and fortunately her client right now is only a few miles from her home.

The other important piece of information involves insuring a car with a salvage title. It is certainly not as simple as calling an insurance agent and getting coverage but it can be done.

Christopher Cook who owns Alliance Insurance said his company writes policies with multiple carriers and his agents can certainly shop around to find a coverage option if you have a salvage title.

The decision you’ll need to make is the cost of the policy, which may or may not be too much more, worth it. In Green Monge’s case, the answer would have been yes.

The car was purchased for around $4,400 and aside from some hail damage which is why it had a salvage title the 2015 Jetta ran great and only had 31,000 miles on it.

If not for the damage the car would probably sell for close to $10,000.