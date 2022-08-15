SNEAK PEEK: Carolina Classic Fair food items

Cotton candy funnel cake to a local coffee food truck, sugar waffles and the Cinnabon bus.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fair food. It's a staple. It's why some folks go to their county or state fairs! In our Triad area, the Carolina Classic Fair begins September 30, 2022, and lasts through October 9, 2022. Tickets are already on sale.

With 40+ days until the fair, vendors are still signing up to be at the fair, but 2 Wants To Know asked for a sneak peek at some of the offerings you will find this year.

According to the folks at the Carolina Classic Fair:

We will have a new vendor called Carnival Treats that will be bringing Cotton Candy Funnel Cake for the first time.

We have a new vendor Ross Concessions bringing in Sugar Waffles and they are working on coming on a Carolina Classic Specialty item as well.

We will have Cinnabon bringing their food truck for the first time.

We will be having the local favorite food truck The Struggle Bus for the first time this year.

It's always fun to see what other state's have at their fair.

For example, at the Iowa State Fair:

The Dawghouse Reuben sandwich has the pastrami, kraut, thousand island dressing, cream cheese, and of course a slice of pickle in a hot dog bun.

Next, the OMG chicken sandwich has fried chicken covered in corn flakes, served on a glazed donut for the bun, and topped with bacon and drizzled with syrup.