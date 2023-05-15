What's the future of sports betting in North Carolina?

Now that a casino has opened an hour away from Greensboro, will people in North Carolina be able to also bet from their phones soon?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Now that a casino has opened an hour away from Greensboro, 2 Wants To Know whatever happened to the proposal to let you place bets right from your phone here at home in the Triad?

Some North Carolina lawmakers wanted to approve sports betting to bring in more money to the state for things like roads, schools and extra law enforcement.

“Monies that would go back into the state coffers. Because we will see somewhere 50 to 100 million dollars raised and it could be more than that.”

The sports betting bill passed the state House back in March. But it’s just been sitting in the state senate where it’s stuck in committee.

Raleigh insiders tell me that the bill still has a chance, it’s just been put on the back burner because the new Republican supermajority shifted the focus to other topics like abortion and gun control.

And it’s important to note that back in February Senator leader Phil Berger said he expects mobile sports betting to pass.

“This is something I believe has the support of the majority of both chambers. It is something the public overall supports.”

But some gamblers say they are worried about being able to bet right from their phones.

“I think it’s too convenient and then you become potentially a slave to the betting.”