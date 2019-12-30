GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all have a die-hard Star Wars fan somewhere in our lives. And chances are they saw the Rise of Skywalker the first day it was in theaters.

The rest of us may or may not have seen it yet, but plan to watch it.

You need to be careful, however. There are some scammy Sith Lords out there looking to rip off people who want to see the movie. And they're using some complicated technology to do it.

Security company Kaspersky says they've found at least 30 fraudulent sites and social media profiles claiming to be official movie accounts.

The fake sites claim to provide free streams of the film, but you have to use a credit card to hold your free movie. However, the fake sites are really just stealing your information.

These are phishing scams, and they don't just target Star Wars fans. They offer all kinds of streams of popular shows and all of them are infected with malware.

The hackers add content and descriptions that seem to be connected to the real film which makes it appear higher on search engines.

OTHER 2 WANTS TO KNOW STORIES

Online puppy seller dyes dog's hair to make it appear animal was healthy, attorney says

A new robocall law is coming in 2020

Watch out for these common scams around the holidays

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE