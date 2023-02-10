Starbucks is changing its star reward system as of February 13

Basically, it will take you 50 more stars to get your next freebie, unless you want a lunch sandwich, that's an extra 100 stars.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Everyone wants the most bang for their buck. In this instance,

the most bang for your Starbucks is about to be a little less than it was.



The rewards are now in 25, 50, 150, 200 and 400 increments. Different numbers of stars allow you to redeem a freebie.

For example, for 50 stars you now get a free hot coffee, bakery item or tea.

Come February 13, 2023, the star reward system changes.

50 stars go away, it's now 100 stars to get that free brewed coffee, iced coffee, tea, or bakery item.



150 stars go away and now it will take 200 stars to get a free handcrafted drink or hot breakfast item.



Basically, you'll need 50 more stars to get the things you used to get. So, before February 13, go cash in on a hot breakfast or handcrafted drink!



The biggest jump is it will now take 100 more stars to get a lunch sandwich or protein box for free. You're looking at 300 stars.





So how can you get the most bang for your Starbucks after February 13?

You only earn one star for every dollar you spend with cash, a card, or a mobile wallet, but if you load money onto a Starbucks card and use the app, you get two stars for every buck.