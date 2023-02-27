Starbucks puts olive oil in coffee

The drink is called the Oleato. It's debuting in Italy and heads to parts of the U.S. by spring.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — To me, coffee makes everything possible.

It's the basis for any and all good thoughts, ideas, and my good mood.



Of course, the standard is black coffee. Nothing in it. You can find it from a gas station to a 5-star restaurant. Over the years, all kinds of things have been added to the simple cup of coffee. From chocolate to making a mocha, there are all kinds of flavored syrups to put in there.

Then there's some odd stuff, like butter or coconut oil to mix into the coffee.

Starbucks has launched a new drink that mixes coffee with olive oil, it's called the Oleato. There are three drink offerings.

Right now, this is only in Italy. With the coffee is a spoonful of Partanna cold pressed, extra virgin olive oil.

One of the drinks is a latte option featuring lemon juice, and another is an "espresso martini" taste with vodka and vanilla bean syrup.

Here are the drinks according to the Starbucks website:

Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast, a light roast that is smooth and subtly sweet, is infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil and steamed with creamy oat milk to create a velvety smooth, deliciously lush latte.

Starbucks Oleato™ Iced Shaken Espresso

This coffee-forward beverage offers layers of flavor sweetened with notes of hazelnut, rich espresso, and creamy oat milk infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

Starbucks Oleato™ Golden Foam™ Cold Brew

The inviting aroma of lush Partanna extra virgin olive oil-infused cold foam cascades slowly through the dark, smooth cold brew, creating a subtle sweetness in the beverage.