NORTH CAROLINA, USA — When you leave a job you have to hand over your key card, your keys, and maybe the work-issued laptop.

But a study by the state auditor shows that some state employees were keeping state vehicles even after they quit.

How could this happen without someone noticing? Let's take a closer look at a state auditor's report. The department of administration didn't effectively supervise employees using state vehicles.

They reviewed 793 vehicle assignments and 61 vehicles were still assigned to people who didn't work with the state of North Carolina anymore.

They also found that 7 of those vehicles were assigned to people who didn't have a valid North Carolina driver's license.

The auditor laid out several steps for motor fleet management including, creating a standard reimbursement rate for all agencies to use.

They also recommended new procedures to make sure all agencies are following the appropriate standards.



The department of administration, which is over Motor Fleet Management agreed with all the findings.

2 Wants To Know will check back next year and see if they comply.

