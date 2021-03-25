The IRS sends 20 Million payments by mail: Checks & debit cards

Millions of stimulus payments are the way to mailboxes. Batch 2 of the stimulus #3 payout included 20 million mailed payments.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The amount of money that's been paid out for stimulus #3 is mind-boggling. All total so far, it’s $325 billion. Yes, that's with a B. That money was split between 127 million Americans.

The first and second batches of payments were very different. The biggest difference is how the payments were made.

Batch 1 Payments March 17, 2021

90 Million payments, $242 Billion

89.8 Million Direct Deposits

150,000 Checks Mailed

No Debit Cards

Batch 2 Payments March 24, 2021



37 Million payments, $83 Billion

17 Million Direct Deposits

15 Million Checks Mailed

5 Million Debit Card Mailed

If you didn't get a stimulus payment in your bank account, it could be coming to your mailbox.

“You're talking about 20 million pieces of mail, I would think it would take about a week or so don't be dismayed. Once that payment has gone out, your status will be updated,” said Mark Hensley, AARP of NC, Triad Region.

According to the IRS, the checks and debit cards from this second batch began processing on March 19, 2021 and will be sent out by mail over the next few weeks. Which means billions of dollars are headed to mailboxes.



KNOW WHEN YOU'RE GETTING YOUR CHECK IN THE MAIL

You can know which day to be waiting by the mailbox by signing up for Informed Delivery with the Postal Service. This free service takes pictures of the letters as they go through the automated sorting machines. Those pictures are then sent to your phone or computer for you to see. With this free service, you'll know the day your stimulus check will be delivered.

HOW TO GET YOUR PAYMENT STATUS

When you check the “Get My Payment” button you'll get a status:

Payment Status (1): your payment is processed & you're told how and when you'll get it.

Payment Status (2): you are eligible, but the IRS hasn't processed all the info yet.



Payment Not Available: it may mean you're not eligible for a payment or they haven't processed your payment yet.

Needs More Information: not everyone is going to get this message, but if you do, the IRS will give you a way to update your bank account info and address info.



WHEN YOUR PAYMENT GOES TO AN OLD BANK ACCOUNT

If the IRS direct deposits your payment into an old bank account chances are the payment will bounce back to the IRS and it will eventually come to you by mail, either a check or debit card.

EVEN IF YOU DON'T FILE TAXES, YOUR 2020 RETURN MAY BE THE ONLY WAY TO GET YOUR STIMULUS MONEY

This is the ONLY way for you to possibly claim the rest of the stimulus money. The IRS has nine options for you to file for FREE electronically. In fact, any taxpayer or family making less than $72,000 a year can file for free.