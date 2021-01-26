Stimulus & taxes: Your questions answered live on TV

Two experts are in tonight from 5:30 PM - 6 PM answering our stimulus and tax related questions. Text your questions 336-379-5775.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is your chance to get your questions answered by the experts about your stimulus payment and how it affects your taxes. Mark Hensley, NC AARP Triad Region, and Kevin Robinson, Robinson Tax & Accounting Services join 2WTK.

In the meantime, here are the answers to many of the common questions.

WILL YOU GET A STIMULUS PAYMENT?

The starting point is the Get My Payment button on the IRS website. Once you put in your information, you will find out how much your payment is and how you will get your payment.

STATUS UNAVAILABLE? HOW YOU GET YOUR STIMULUS

If your status says unavailable, that doesn’t mean you are totally out of getting or claiming the stimulus money. Your next step is to file taxes electronically and claim the stimulus money that way. Even if you don’t normally file taxes, you will need to file to see if there is any money through the Recovery Rebate Credit. There are several ways for you to file for free.

The credit is line 30 of all tax return forms.

EVEN IF YOU DON'T FILE TAXES, YOUR 2020 RETURN MAY BE THE ONLY WAY TO GET YOUR STIMULUS MONEY

This is the ONLY way for you to possibly claim the rest of the stimulus money. The IRS has nine options for you to file for FREE electronically. In fact, any taxpayer or family making less than $72,000 a year can file for free.

WHY IS MY PAYMENT COMING IN THE MAIL WHEN I GOT IT BY DIRECT DEPOSIT LAST TIME?

Common sense would lead you to believe if you got the first stimulus through direct deposit last time, you'll get it that way again. Sigh. Unfortunately, no.

You can look at the status of your stimulus payment on the part of the IRS site called Get My Payment. When a co-worker did this, they were able to see their first stimulus payment by direct deposit, but the second stimulus payment is coming by mail.

What gives? The IRS obviously has her direct deposit information because they used it last time. 2WTK checked and this person didn't change accounts and filed taxes electronically too.

The IRS is not taking questions. In fact, it says on their website:

IRS phone assistors do not have additional information beyond what's available on irs.gov. Don't waste your time.

IS YOUR STIMULUS PAYMENT TAXABLE INCOME?

No. This is actually a tax credit. You will not pay taxes on the stimulus money.

DEBIT CARDS

you could be one of the eight million people getting a stimulus debit card in the mail. Why are you getting a card when you didn't get a card last time?

On the IRS.gov website it says:

“The prepaid debit card, called the economic impact payment card, is sponsored by the Bureau of the Fiscal Service and is issued by Treasury's financial agent, MetaBank. The IRS does not determine who receives a prepaid debit card.”

You can cash out your debit card or get cashback from your debit card at the ATM, at merchants at the register, or you can go to the bank or credit union.

To get cashback from your debit card, you’ll need to activate your card and set your four-digit pin. How to get the cash from each of those sources is a bit different.

Here are the FAQ’s from EIPcard.com

Select “Debit” on the keypad

Enter your 4-digit PIN

Select “Yes” for cash-back

Enter the amount and hit “OK”

Point-of-Sale (POS) Transactions Limits Apply $2,500 per transaction and per day (merchant cashback limit may be less). Please see your Cardholder Agreement online at EIPCard.com for more information.

TRACK YOUR STIMULUS CHECK OR DEBIT CARD THROUGH THE MAIL

The USPS has a free mail tracking app. It's called Informed Delivery.

It's a quick 3-step process to sign up for it. Informed Delivery takes pictures of the letters as they go through the automated sorting machines. Those pictures are then sent to your phone or computer.

We’ve told you about this free service before, but now that you’re waiting for a second stimulus check, you may actually sign up!