Stimulus check warning: nursing homes are illegally taking the checks

Facilities may claim they deserve your stimulus payment because of Medicaid, but they're wrong.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Long-term care facilities aren't just a focus when it comes to Covid-19 cases, they're now the center of a stimulus check scam.



“The vast majority of facilities are working so hard to keep their patients safe and make sure their needs are met,“ explains NC Attorney General Josh Stein, “but there are always a few out there that are trying to make a buck.”

Stein says if you or loved one is in a nursing home or assisted living facility and Medicaid is involved, the facility might try to convince you they should get the stimulus check.

Nope. No. Not true.

The Federal Trade Commission is making sure everyone has this tax law so they can reference it if need be. It is under Title 26 Code 6409 Refunds disregarded in the administration of Federal programs and federally assisted programs.

The stimulus payment is a tax credit, it does not count as income for federal programs. Anyone who tries to tell you something different is on the wrong side of the law.

So, what if you or your loved one already signed over the check?

The attorney general can help make it right.

“The key is it was meant for you. It's not some kind of resource from the Medicaid program that your health care facility has any kind of claim to. And if they're trying to convince you to sign it over, they're wrong and let my office know.”