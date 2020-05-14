GREENSBORO, N.C. — The deadline to give the IRS your bank account information has come and gone. So, now you're waiting for your stimulus check to come in the mail. There's a way to know when it is just a few hours from being in your mailbox and in your hands.



The USPS has a free mail tracking app. It's called Informed Delivery.

It's a quick 3-step process to sign up for it. Informed Delivery takes pictures of the letters as they go through the automated sorting machines. Those pictures are then sent to your phone or computer.

We’ve told you about this free service before, but now that you’re waiting for a $1,200 check, you may actually sign up!

The service is available to many residential and personal P.O. box addresses but not businesses. It also won't work for some multi-unit buildings where the postal service hasn't yet identified each unit.

