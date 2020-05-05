GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you got a stimulus check for a dead relative in the last few weeks, don't assume you have 2 stimulus checks to spend now.

Yesterday, 2 Wants to Know viewer Dorothy, left us a voicemail asking what she should do with her husband’s stimulus check. He died last year, so clearly this was a mistake. Turns out the problem has been happening to a lot of people.

Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin talked to the Wall Street Journal about the problem.

The first thing he talked about, you’re not supposed to be getting the extra check, so don't spend it. The Treasury department wants you to return it, but it hasn't issued guidelines about how to return it.

The best thing you can do right now, is to hang on to the check. If you spend it, you could be hit with penalties from the IRS as they work to figure out the problem.

RELATED: Where is my stimulus money? Why the IRS can't find you for your stimulus payment.

RELATED: 'My advice right now - please be patient' | Experts say if you haven't gotten your stimulus check yet - don't panic

RELATED: What can you do if your stimulus check was for the wrong amount?

RELATED: Did you get a stimulus letter? It's for real and yes, the President signed it.

RELATED: You owe the IRS? You'll still get a full stimulus check.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.