Stimulus Deadline is Nov 21

If you didn't file your 2019 tax return, and didn't receive your stimulus payment or a payment for a qualifying child, this is your deadline.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Consumers who have not yet received a stimulus payment have until 3 PM on November 21 to register for one of the checks. This is for folks who do not file taxes, have not received a payment, and have not registered. You will use the IRS Non-Filers Tool.

If you are on SS, Railroad Retirement, or get VA benefits and received your payment but did not get the additional $500 for a qualifying child, you also have a deadline of November 21 to get that information in. Use the IRS Non-Filers Tool.

If you normally file a tax return, this deadline is not for you. The deadline was October 15. You can read more about the deadlines and the extension for those who do not file taxes.

WARNING ABOUT A FAKE STIMULUS CHECK

The fake text reads:

You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from the COVID-19 TREAS FUND. Further action is required to accept this payment....

There is a link to click to “accept the payment”. It takes you to a fake IRS page that looks like it is the GET MY PAYMENT page. The fake page will be asking you for your bank account and social security number. In the end, you will not get $1,200 and there is no COVID-19 TREASURY FUND.

The IRS will never send texts or email consumers out of the blue.

"Criminals are relentlessly using COVID-19 and Economic Impact Payments as cover to try to trick taxpayers out of their money or identities," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement to CBS News. "This scam is a new twist on those we've been seeing much of this year. We urge people to remain alert to these types of scams."