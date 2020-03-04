GREENSBORO, N.C. — Stimulus money. Who gets it? You and you and you and you. Really, the majority of the country is going to get money.



The only people who are on the 'NO" list for stimulus money:

*Folks who make more than $99,000 themselves

*Couples that make more than $198,000 together and have no kids



But you’re on the YES list if:

*You make less than $99,000 as a single

*You make less than $198,000 as a couple and have kids

*You're a recipient of social security, SSI or disability

You will get stimulus money and maybe sooner than you think.

“I told you this would be three weeks, I'm now committing to two weeks. We're delivering on our commitments. The IRS, which I oversee, within two weeks, the first money will be in people's accounts,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday.

How are they getting money to you? The IRS is calculating your payment by using information from your 2019 tax return if you already filed and if not they will use your 2018 information. The money will be direct deposited into your account, the IRS has that info from your returns.



What if the IRS doesn't have your info?

“If we don't have your information, you'll have a simple web portal, you'll upload it. If you don't have that, we'll send you checks in the mail.”

But Mnuchin said checks will be the last resort. He made it clear they want to streamline the process and not physically send checks out unless they absolutely have to.

At this point, that web portal doesn't exist. But when it does, WFMY NEWS 2 will let you know. Don't trust any email or text or call that claims it's up and running. For recipients of social security, SSI or disability-- the IRS already has your information. You don't need to do anything to get the money.



Whatever you do-- don't share your bank account info with anyone--the stimulus is coming to you.