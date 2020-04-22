GREENSBORO, N.C. — The check is ABOUT to be in the mail. If you're wondering when you'll see the stimulus payment in the form of a paper check in your mailbox, well, it

It could take a while.

The Washington Post along with several other news organizations got a hold of paperwork that gave a timeline of the checks. It shows starting the week ending April 24th and stretching all the way through September.

The Motley Fool put it in a list form. Right at the top is where we start. The order is decided by Adjust Gross Income. It shows folks with AGI’s less than $10,000 will get the checks mailed first.

Each week, another wave of checks goes out, with the income bracket rising. For the month of May, everyone with an AGI below $60,000 should be getting checks.

You'll notice the people who make the most money are the last to get them. Couples filing jointly who make less than $198-thousand will get a portion of the stimulus check.