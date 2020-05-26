Stimulus Payment: how the IRS will get your payment to you & the stimulus hotline.

2WTK called the hotline and actually talked to a human. Really.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — No one is more surprised than me, but I talked to a human on the IRS stimulus hotline. I know! I almost don't believe I'm saying those words. Now, when I asked the hotline worker this question that came from a viewer---



“My son looked at the IRS website and it said his stimulus payment was sent out May 1, however, he still hasn't gotten it, but he got a letter last week saying they sent it to his address?”

The IRS worker on the phone told me they only answered common questions but could transfer me to someone who could help with a missing payment.

I tell you all that, so you'll know the two main takeaways from my call. The IRS stimulus hotline number is 1-800-919-9835. Remember, is it automated, but it appears you can get a human on the phone. Although it could take a while to find someone who can answer your specific question.

