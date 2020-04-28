GREENSBORO, N.C. — Stimulus payments continue to hit American's bank accounts every day.

Whether you've received your payment already or are still waiting, we know you've got questions.



Mark Hensley, the Associate State Director for AARP NC Triad Region and Scott Braddock from Scott Braddock Financial joined us on 2WTK to answer your questions.

Need to check your stimulus payment?

Need to put your information in because you don’t normally file taxes?

Start with the IRS page.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE:

U.S. citizens and U.S. resident aliens will receive the Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 for individual or head of household filers, and $2,400 for married filing jointly if they are not a dependent of another taxpayer and have a work-eligible Social Security number with adjusted gross income up to:

$75,000 for individuals if their filing status was single or married filing separately

$112,500 for head of household filers and

$150,000 for married couples filing joint returns

Taxpayers will receive a reduced payment if their AGI is between:

$75,000 and $99,000 if their filing status was single or married filing separately

112,500 and $136,500 for head of household

$150,000 and $198,000 if their filing status was married filing jointly

The amount of the reduced payment will be based upon the taxpayers specific adjusted gross income.

WHEN?

APRIL 29

If you are on social security, survivor, or if you get disability benefits and you don't file taxes, your stimulus money should be in your bank account on April 29. Remember, you will get your payment the same way you get your benefits.

EARLY MAY

If you're on SSI and you don't file taxes -- you should start seeing payments in early May.

PAPER CHECKS

The Motley Fool put it in a list form. Right at the top is where we start. The order is decided by Adjust Gross Income. It shows folks with AGI’s less than $10,000 will get the checks mailed first.

The Motley Fool

RELATED: Debt collectors can take your stimulus money right out of your account

Each week, another wave of checks goes out, with the income bracket rising. For the month of May, everyone with an AGI below $60,000 should be getting checks.

RELATED: IRS stimulus check status tracker is now online | Here's what you need to know

You'll notice the people who make the most money are the last to get them. Couples filing jointly who make less than $198-thousand will get a portion of the stimulus check.

SSI & Dependents

If you get benefits and you didn't file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 And you have dependents, then you need to take action to get the $500 for the child payment. The deadline was extended to May 5th.

Read more on the SSA page here.

PAYMENT STATUS NOT AVAILABLE

If you've been getting the message “PAYMENT STATUS NOT AVAILABLE” when you go to check your stimulus payment, maybe you need to do is put your information in--- ALL IN CAPS. Really.



Alex Amoroso, as in Cheesecakes By Alex, usually posts baking stuff on Facebook. But the other day, he posted something explaining how he used all caps to put his information in…and it worked!

It won’t solve all the issues, but this could be an easy fix.