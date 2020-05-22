These are the two most common questions. The answers can be complicated....

GREENSBORO, N.C. — They are the top two questions about the stimulus:

Where is my payment?

What about a second round of checks?

When it comes to where your payment is, let’s look at some numbers. The IRS released a list of how many payments have been made in each state and the total of payments. In NC, there have been 4.8 million stimulus payments made to the tune of $8.2 billion.

If you haven't received your stimulus payment by direct deposit yet, you won't. Instead, the IRS has now switched to everything by mail. You will either get a debit card or a paper check.

What about the second round of checks?