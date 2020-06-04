GREENSBORO, N.C. — A lot has happened over the past few weeks. Local and federal lawmakers and agencies have taken several actions to address the coronavirus pandemic. With so much going on, many people are bound to have some questions about what the government is doing to help.

Sen. Richard Burr released answers to several frequently asked questions. Here are some of them:

"I lost my job because of coronavirus. Can I get unemployment insurance?"

The short answer is "most likely." The CARES act provides extra funding for unemployment insurance and temporarily expands eligibility to get those benefits. It gives an additional $600 on top of existing state benefits for up to four months. You also get an additional 13 weeks of benefits through December 31 if you exhaust your state benefits. Do you think you may be eligible for pandemic unemployment assistance and don't meet the usual requirements? Click here.

"Will I get a $1,200 stimulus payment?"

If you're single and makeup to $75,000 a year or if you and your spouse make up to $150,000 then you qualify for the $1,200 payment. You can also get up to $500 for each child you have.

"I get social security benefits, do I still qualify for the payment?"

Yes, you'll receive your payment either through direct deposit or check.

“Do we still have to file our taxes by April 15?”

The deadline to file as well as the deadline to pay taxes you owe have both been extended to July 15.

