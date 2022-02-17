Rash of mailbox thefts: stop putting checks in your mailbox.

A rash of mailbox thefts in one town is not isolated, check stealing, washing and cashing is widespread.

RADNOR, Pa. — The US Post Office has been delivering mail since 1775.

Home deliveries started in 1863.

A mailbox is a staple, but that red flag, showing you have outgoing mail,

is like a literal red flag telling thieves, Hey, come look in here!

"We live in a cul-de-sac. So in a way it makes you feel not safe to come and commit a crime," said Sue, a recent victim of mailbox theft.

Sue put three checks in her home mailbox and someone stole them, changed the amounts, and cashed them for themselves. Unfortunately, Sue was one of 9 people to report a stolen check in her Pennsylvania town.

"One check amount was for $26. It was altered, washed as they say, and it was deposited for $15,000," said Christopher Gluck, Radnor Township Police Department.



To protect yourself, police say hand them directly to the postal carrier

or mail your checks at the post office, but don't leave your mail in the blue collection boxes overnight.

"When that last pickup time says 4, 5, 6 o'clock, just hold off till the next day," said George Clark, a USPS inspector.

A Norton-Lifelock fraud expert says scammers "go fishing" at night using a bottle with sticky stuff on it, drop it into the blue mailboxes and they come out with checks.

Norton-Lifelock has these recommendations:

Protect your checks – Because checks are relatively easy to reproduce, strive to protect your account number, routing number, and any other information a thief would need to print a fake check.

Monitor your bank account – Regularly reconcile your bank statements to look for fraudulent transactions. Set up text alerts for checks drawn on your account over a certain dollar amount.

Watch for “check washing” – Fraudsters use chemicals and solvents to erase or alter check information. Write your check using “fraud prevention pens,” which contain ink that is more difficult to change.

Vet anyone who enters your home – If you allow a housekeeper, contractor, or other service persons inside your home, run them through a background check to determine how trustworthy they may be. And keep important documents, including checks and bank statements, locked up.

No checks in cars – Never leave your checkbook out in public, and especially not stored in a car. It’s just too easy for fraud artists to break into the vehicle and steal your checks.

Avoid mailing checks at a mailbox – Thieves can steal checks from a mailbox. Always mail checks at the post office, if possible, or try to mail shortly before postal pickup.

No Social Security number – Never write your Social Security number on a check. It’s just too easy for check fraud artists to steal the check, get your Social Security number, and then commit identity theft.