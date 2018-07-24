The zoo, the woods, maybe even your yard - all places you'd expect to see a snake.

But this is a nightmare scenario - a snake in your toilet!

That's what happened to one man in Virginia Beach.

So why toilets?

Snakes often slither into drainage areas, chasing rodents.

So what can you do?

A multi-flap over your toilet pipe can let the water and waste exit, while keeping critters out.

As for that Virginia Beach snake, animal control came to get it.

And the homeowner James Hopper has one last word of advice.

"Look before you sit."

