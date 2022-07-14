Stop the spam! If a store you do business with is sending too many texts, here's how to opt out.

Consumer Reports says often you have to go online to the company's privacy page to stop the spam texts.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you feel like you’re getting more and more random texts from companies instead of calls or emails? You’re not wrong: Text marketing is on the rise, and annoyed consumers are sick of it.

Consumer Reports has some tips on how to stop spam texts once and for all.

"Sometimes people opt-in to these types of texts without even knowing it. If the message is from a recognized business and offers a way to opt out, do that. You can also forward unwanted texts to 7726. It’s free, and it helps your carrier take action," said Octavio Blanco, Consumer Reports Tech Editor.

Your phone or carrier should also give you the option to block the number to stop it from sending you more messages. You can file a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission or the Federal Trade Commission if you’re getting messages you never agreed to.

"Be careful when entering your phone number online. You may need to uncheck a box to opt out of marketing texts or emails. If you’re getting texts you can’t seem to stop: Check the company’s online privacy policy for a way to opt-out," said Blanco.

Check the company's opt-out policy. It will tell you how you can unsubscribe from its marketing text messages.

"Unwanted texts can definitely be annoying, and some can be dangerous. Smishing—as it’s called—is a way scammers try to get your personal info via text message," said Blanco.

Scammers may text you claiming to be from a government agency. The message may sound urgent and ask for an immediate response. It may even sound friendly or use your name.