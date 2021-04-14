Store-bought rotisserie chicken is a staple. But, have you checked the sodium?

Consumer Reports looked at the labels and found many to-go options are soaked in sodium, literally.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What’s got an amazing aroma, costs around 5 bucks, and is bound to make your life easier? You may be thinking about a fancy cup of coffee, but we’re talking about an irresistible store-made rotisserie chicken!

The chicken is high-protein, low-saturated-fat meat, but don’t assume all rotisserie birds are a good choice. Consumer Reports nutritionists say you might be surprised at what goes into some rotisserie chickens.

To keep the birds moist and tasty, they are often injected with a solution that can include sugar, processed ingredients, and unfortunately, a lot of sodium.

Consumer Reports evaluated the nutritional information and ingredients for basic rotisserie chickens from seven supermarkets and warehouse clubs.

Here are some of the highest sodium levels Consumer Reports found.

At Sam’s Club, a 3-ounce serving of Member’s Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken has 550 mg of sodium. That’s about nine times more sodium than a chicken roasted without salt, and about a quarter of the maximum amount of sodium adults should have in a day.

The Costco famous rotisserie chickens aren’t much better. A 3-ounce serving of Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken has 460 mg of sodium.

Lower-sodium options are:

A 3-ounce serving of Kroger’s Simple Truth Rotisserie Chicken, which has 40 mg

A 3-ounce serving of Wegmans Organic Rotisserie Chicken, which has 95 mg of sodium

A 3-ounce serving of the Whole Foods Organic plain chicken has 70 mg of sodium and the Non-organic plain chicken has 120 mg.

MAKE YOUR OWN

It’s so easy to roast a chicken at home. CR recommends you don’t wash it, just season it. Then put it in a 350-degree oven until a meat thermometer reads 165 degrees. It’ll be delicious and have a lot less sodium.

Your chicken will last for up to four days in the fridge or four months in the freezer. Cut it in pieces and wrap them tightly or store them in a covered container.

BTS, CR says that the best time of day to grab a rotisserie chicken is between about 4 and 7 p.m.