GREENSBORO, N.C. — Stores have you on camera. It's no secret. But now some stores aren't just taking video. They're also scanning your face to see if your gender and your emotion so they can recommed coupons you might like. And that's just the beginning of how stores track you.

Everytime your asked for your e-mail in a store, it's so they can track your purchases. Same thing with phone numbers. And even those store loyalty cards that you use to get deals. All innocent enough.

Here's where it gets creepy: when they start using the wifi on your phone. Tech experts say most major stores have the ability to lock onto the signal your phone puts out and use it to track how long you stay in each asile of the store.

If all of this sets a little uneasy with you, the best thing to do is leave your phone in the car when you go shopping.Or, you can go on the offense and use this technolgy to your advantage. About a week before you want to make any big purchase, start googling it. We can almost guarentee you'll see an ad with a coupon within a few days.