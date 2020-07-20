Most customers follow mask orders, a few employees did not

With another round of stores requiring masks today, 2 Wants To Know checked to see how it was going.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You must cover your nose and mouth now at stores like Lowes, Walmart, Sam's, CVS and Walgreens.

They all join stores like Target which already required masks.

2 Wants To Know checked. The vast majority of people seemed to be following the rules, but in every store we visited at least some folks were not wearing masks.



Plus at the Walmart on Wendover, a handful of employees had taken their masks off including the person out front who was supposed to check if you were wearing your mask.



A Walmart spokesperson wrote 2 Wants To Know: