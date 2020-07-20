Most customers follow mask orders, a few employees did not

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You must cover your nose and mouth now at stores like Lowes, Walmart, Sam's, CVS and Walgreens.
They all join stores like Target which already required masks.
2 Wants To Know checked. The vast majority of people seemed to be following the rules, but in every store we visited at least some folks were not wearing masks.
Plus at the Walmart on Wendover, a handful of employees had taken their masks off including the person out front who was supposed to check if you were wearing your mask.
A Walmart spokesperson wrote 2 Wants To Know:
"We appreciate this being brought to our attention and have reemphasized our standards and associate expectations with store leadership."
As for the customers not wearing masks: "There may be situations that may not make it possible for everyone to wear a face covering. Our ambassadors will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone," the Walmart spokesperson wrote.
Exceptions could be medical or religious. But store staff says the mask rule should cover most people.